Detectives are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Lewisham.

A man in his 30s is thought to have collided with another cyclist close to Tesco Express in Lewisham Way, SE4 at approximately 11.45pm on Monday, 5 October.

The collision was reported the following morning and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

His next of kin has been made aware.

Officers have made contact with the other cyclist involved in the collision. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 285 1574.