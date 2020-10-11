 A man was attacked with a bottle in the broad daylight attack in Harlesden — UKNIP
October 11, 2020
A man has been attacked with a bottle in broad daylight on #Harlesden High Street, NW10. Met Police say they were called at 4:15pm to a male assaulted. Two men were arrested on suspicion of GBH near to the scene after being chased by police.