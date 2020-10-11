A man was attacked with a bottle in the broad daylight attack in Harlesden

A man has been attacked with a bottle in broad daylight on #Harlesden High Street, NW10. Met Police say they were called at 4:15pm to a male assaulted. Two men were arrested on suspicion of GBH near to the scene after being chased by police.
A man has been attacked with a bottle in broad daylight on #Harlesden High Street, NW10. Met Police say they were called at 4:15pm to a male assaulted. Two men were arrested on suspicion of GBH near to the scene after being chased by police.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.