Information is sought following an allegation of an attempted robbery in Folkestone.

At around midnight on Tuesday 29 September 2020, it is reported that while walking down Green Lane, near Joyes Road, a man was pushed to the ground by two people. Unsuccessful attempts were made to steal his wallet before both suspects ran from the scene.

Shortly before the incident, the victim, aged in his 40s, had withdrawn money from a cash machine in Sidney Street.

The two suspects were described as white men in their 20s. One was said to be wearing a light red jumper and a hooded top. The second man was believed to be wearing a dark red top with writing on it. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/173987/20