A man who admitted his involvement in County Lines drugs supply in Andover, was sentenced to four years in prison after he appeared before Southampton Crown Court

Alexander Derek Thomas Parsons, aged 24 years and of Arlington Road in Camden, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class a drugs, and two counts of possession with intent to supply class a drugs.

Parsons was arrested in July following a warrant as part of a joint operation into county lines drug dealing. He was found in possession of a quantity of heroin, MDMA, and crack cocaine on his arrest.

The investigation showed that Parsons was holding the drug line and using it to send marketing messages to Andover residents, and would travel from London to Andover to supply drugs.

Parsons was also sentenced to three years concurrent for two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A, and possession of a class B drug, in Suffolk.

This investigation formed part of Operation Monument, Hampshire Constabulary’s local response to a joint operation, Op Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police, into county lines dealing.

There is an undeniable link between drugs and violence and that is why disrupting the supply through County Lines is a crucial part of our work.

Over the past year we have developed a much deeper understanding of the drivers of County Lines and how those orchestrating it operate. It is an abhorrent crime which causes misery for communities across the entire UK.