A man who murdered his ex-wife and her partner on New Year’s Day has been given two life sentenc

Rhys Hancock was sentenced at Derby Crown Court , where Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant QC told him he will serve at least 31 years before he can be considered for parole.

Officers found Helen Hancock (nee Almey), 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, at her home in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

They had suffered fatal stab wounds. Rhys Hancock (40), of Portland Street, Etwall, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of murder.

He admitted the murders when he appeared at court in July.

Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant QC, sentencing Hancock, said: “What you did that night has deprived two families of the people they love and no sentence I impose will seem adequate to them and nothing I do can fill the undoubted void that the deaths of Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths have left in their lives.

“Your actions that night left your three children without a mother and you left Martin’s family without a son and his children without a father.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “What was apparent throughout our investigation was just how popular Helen and Martin were.