A man who preyed on lone women under the cover of darkness has been jailed for a series of sexual offences in Newham

Levi Auguste, 35 , of Little Ilford Lane, Newham, was sentenced on Monday, 9 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court to a total of 12 years’ imprisonment, with a requirement to sign on to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Following a change of plea, he pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance to the following offences:

– seven counts of indecent exposure;

– one count of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence;

– one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The offences were committed against eight victims between Sunday, 15 December 2019 and Thursday, 9 January.

The eight female victims, aged between 27 and 64, gave statements to the police detailing how Auguste had approached them as they walked alone during darkness and exposed himself to them and produced a sex toy. He methodically targeted females around a women’s refuge facility.

One victim told the police that Auguste attempted to force himself into her address with intent to commit sexual offences against her, while another victim said that he forced her to perform sexual acts on him in the street.

As part of the investigation, a CCTV image of the suspect was identified and circulated amongst officers in the Met. This resulted in Auguste being identified and subsequently arrested on Saturday, 18 January.

Detective Constable Joshua Palmer, one of the investigating officers from the North East CID team, said:

“This is a shocking incident that would have caused significant distress to the women Auguste targeted. I would like to commend the bravery of the victims in this case for coming forward to report this horrific behaviour.

“Auguste preyed on vulnerable lone women under the cover of darkness to commit these acts. Due to the overwhelming evidence against him, he had no choice but to plead guilty to the offences that he had committed.

“This case demonstrates that anyone who may have been a victim of a similar offence can be reassured that if they come forward to report such behaviour to the police, their complaint will be taken seriously and investigated fully by the Met.”