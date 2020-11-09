A man who subjected his ex-partner to a violent assault, leaving her with broken cheekbones and a broken jaw, has been jailed for nine years

His ex-partner was awoken by a noise at her home in Dunmow at around 10.30pm on 23 July 2017.

John Berry had got into the address and as the woman went to try and get out of the property, he grabbed her, pinned her against a wall, and then knocked her to the floor.

Berry, 32, of Mansfield Mews, Quedgeley, Gloucester, then proceeded to punch, kick, and stamp on her.

Eventually she passed out, waking later in her neighbour’s property.

She had sustained broken cheekbones, a broken jaw, and a lacerated spleen.

Following a thorough investigation and manhunt, Berry was arrested in Cambridge in March 2018.

He was later charged with GBH with intent and pleaded guilty.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on 2 November he was jailed for nine years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Bagley, said: “John Berry subjected his former partner to a brutal and sustained attack which left her with really serious injuries.

“This awful assault has had a really significant impact on the victim.

“Berry is clearly a very dangerous man and used extreme violence against his former partner, intent on causing her serious harm.

“He now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.

“I hope this sentencing will help the victim move forward.”