A man whose punch led to the death of a 50-year-old man has been jailed

The victim, Jentilal Deugi, was involved in a disagreement with a group of men in Redcar Road, Leicester, on Sunday 31 May.

During the incident Mr Deugi was pushed to the ground and suffered a cardiac arrest. He subsequently died in hospital two days later.

The post-mortem examination revealed the victim died as a result of brain injury which led to a cardiac arrest.

Yashvant Pranlal was initially arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) but following Mr Deugi’s death he was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and charged. He was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

On Wednesday 7 October, 22-year-old Pranlal, formerly of Green Lane Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The charge of perverting the course of justice was discontinued.

He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday 16 October).

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team was the senior investigating officer. He said: “There are certainly no winners in this case. One family has lost their loved one and another now faces a considerable amount of time without their family member.

“One push led to the end of a life. My sympathies go to Mr Deugi’s family, they have shown immense dignity throughout the investigation and this was in no way easy for them.