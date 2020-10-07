Information is sought by officers investigating allegations a man indecently exposed himself in a park in Tunbridge Wells.

It is reported that at around 3.45pm on Monday 28 September 2020, a member of public visiting Grosvenor and Hilbert Park disturbed a man who had been committing an indecent act behind a tree. The incident happened close to where a number of people were socialising.

The suspect is said to have stared at the witness and then walked out of the park, heading in the direction of Upper Grosvenor Road and Silverdale Lane. He was described as being white, aged between 50 and 60 and wearing a black jacket and jeans.

He was wearing a mask over his mouth and carrying two shopping bags, one of which was yellow.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and who may have seen anything suspicious. Residents living nearby are also asked to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras which may hold important images of the suspect leaving the scene. If you can help, contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/173822/20.