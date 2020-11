Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a Swindon man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Zak Knight, aged 32, is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him or you know where he is, please do not approach him, but make a note of his appearance and his direction of travel and call Wiltshire Police on 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.