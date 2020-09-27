HM Coastguard received a 999 call on Sunday afternoon reporting that an 11 year old girl had slipped and fallen onto a cliff ledge at Ardglass Golf club with about a 30 metre drop beneath her.



Newcastle, Kilkeel and Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Portaferry RNLI lifeboat were sent and Coastguard officers set up rope rescue equipment to successfully bring the girl to the top of the cliff to be reunited with her family. No medical assistance was required. Coastguard rescue officers returned for a second time down the cliff to recover a member of the public who had tried to climb from the bottom up to help the girl.

Norman Bridges in Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre said, “A member of the public reacted quickly on seeing the accident and did the right thing by immediately calling 999 for the Coastguard and all in all – a great job by everyone involved. If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard”