A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman.

Peter Jones, 63, was jailed for five years and three months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 October, 2020.

Jones was arrested four months earlier, on 14th June, 2020, after a colleagues became suspicious at the care home he worked in.

They hid a go pro camera in a vase and waited for Jones to report for his next shift.

The camera captured Jones committing sexual assaults on the vulnerable resident, and they alerted the manager, who contacted South Wales Police and handed over the footage.

Peter Jones was arrested within a couple of hours, and was suspended from his job while the allegations were investigated.

He went on to plead guilty to three counts of committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman.

Detective Constable Bethan Porter, who led the investigation, said: “Peter Jones abused his position of trust to carry out the most sickening of acts against a vulnerable woman.

“I am in no doubt that he chose his victim because of her vulnerability, knowing that she would not be able to speak out and report him.

“His actions have devastated and traumatised the victim’s family and also those who work at the care home who now have to deal with the effects of his crime.

“We welcome today’s sentence which reflects the severity and nature of the offence and hope that it brings some closure for all those affected by Peter Jones’ actions.”