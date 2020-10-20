A motorist suspected of deliberately driving his vehicle at a pedestrian in Tunbridge Wells has been charged and remanded in custody

It is reported that at around 11.30pm on Friday 16 October 2020, a car collided with a woman in Liptraps Lane. The victim, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment for leg injuries and has since been discharged.

Lee Delay, aged 31, from Lamberhurst, was arrested on 18 October. He was later charged with attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and with dangerous driving. He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 19 October and was remanded in custody. His next hearing is scheduled at Maidstone Crown Court, on 16 November.

Officers investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/186072/20.