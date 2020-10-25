Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 7.41am on Sunday, 25 October to a residential address on Clyde Road to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance also attended alongside the LAS. Despite their best efforts, a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and is currently in custody at a south London police station.

A crime scene remains in place at the address.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, and are working closely alongside colleagues from the South Area BCU.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1827/25Oct.