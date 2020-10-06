A musician who locked a woman he’d met on a night out in a car and repeatedly raped her has been jailed for 10 years

Olawale Hassan had met the woman on a night out in Southend on 25 February 2017.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was on a night out with a friend when she was approached by Hassan who claimed he was called ‘David’ and was a music producer.

Hassan bought the woman a drink and before accompanying her and her friend to another nightclub.

Throughout the evening he repeatedly asked for her number and asked if she wanted to go back to his hotel room, which she rejected on each occasion.

At closing time, the victim was promised by Hassan that he would get her home safely. Her friend had left with her partner.

Initially, Hassan drove in the wrong direction along the seafront and has smoked cannabis in the car.

After turning the car around, the victim realised that she was not safe.

Hassan pulled the car up along Western Esplanade and the doors were locked when the woman tried to open them. Here, he raped her 3 times and sexually assaulted by penetration once.

Hassan later took her home where she reported the incident to the police and was supported by specialist officers.

Officers were able to identify and locate Hassan, of Falcon Avenue, Grays, through studying CCTV footage, telephone data, and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) data.

The 33 year-old, who was a musician who also went by the moniker ‘Goldie 1’, was also identified using DNA.

He was arrested at the Seaway carpark on 9 March 2017 and was later charged with three counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration.

Following a trial at Basildon Crown Court he was found guilty of all charges on 18 September and at the same court today (Tuesday 6 October) was jailed for a total of 10 years and banned from driving for eight years and nine months.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and given an indefinite restraining order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria De’ath said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the victim for her courage in reporting this incident.

“When I first met her, she blamed herself for getting in Hassan’s car but has now recognised just how dangerous this man is and that none of this is her fault.

“She didn’t want him to hurt anyone else and this has been her motivation for three and-a-half years – to do what she can to keep other people in her community safe.

“Throughout the trial, it became apparent just how manipulative and calculated Hassan was in this attack.

“I would encourage anyone who has survived any sexual assault to report it.

“Specialist officers, like me, will listen to you and you will be supported by our partner agencies as this woman was.

“I hope that today’s result brings some comfort to this courageous and inspirational woman who is now rebuilding her life knowing that Hassan is safely behind bars”