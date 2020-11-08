A national two-minute silence will take place across the UK today as we mark Remembrance Sunday

The National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London, along with hundreds of local events across the country will still take place this year by being held outside and in accordance with strict social distancing guidance.

Ways in which the public can get involved in this year’s socially distanced Remembrance Sunday include:

Joining in the online conversation by sharing family histories, personal stories and messages of remembrance using #WeWillRememberThem.

Posting a tribute on the Royal British Legion’s virtual Field of Remembrance or on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Wall of Remembrance.

A series of educational and creative resources for children where they can download remembrance templates to colour and display at home.

Ancestry has made over 1 billion UK wartime records free to access over the Remembrance Sunday weekend so you can discover the personal stories and the role your family played in the First and Second World Wars.

Premier League Academy players have interviewed a range of Second World War veterans, who were also professional football players. Teachers and schools can also use the Football Remembers films as part of their Remembrance activity. You can see the films, and other teaching resources, on the Big Ideas website.

Writing a letter to a veteran or serving personnel through the Royal British Legion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We come together every November to commemorate the servicemen and women from Britain and the Commonwealth who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

In this time of adversity, no virus can stop us from honouring their memory, particularly when we have just celebrated the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War.

And in times of trial, our tributes matter even more. So let’s come together once again and remember those to whom we owe so much.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

Remembrance Sunday is an important date in our national calendar when we come together as a nation to remember and give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms.

While this year’s service is a little different to normal, I want to encourage everyone to get involved from their own homes – watch on your TV, research your family history – but most importantly, keep safe.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Many of the men and women on parade today have already taken part in efforts to fight coronavirus and many more will do so in the weeks to come. I applaud their selflessness.

Whilst remembrance looks different this year, we have made extra efforts to demonstrate our undiminished respect for those who have gone before, and our firm commitment to the continued safety of the British people.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said:

While commemorations will be different this year, the COVID pandemic will not prevent us from remembering the huge sacrifices of those who have given their lives defending this country.

I encourage everyone to join in the innovative ways in which we can express our thanks to those who serve and have served.

Around 150 socially distanced personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will be on parade at the Cenotaph, London, to honour the brave men and women that came before them. Musicians from all three services will play traditional music for the service, including the Last Post played by Buglers of the Royal Marines.