Brian Wood was arrested when officers from our Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) carried out a warrant at an address in Winsley Road, Colchester on 19 November last year.

It followed information that the internet connection at the address had ben used to access indecent images of children.

During the warrant, officers seized Wood’s mobile phone. When the contents of the phone was sized officers found more than 400 indecent images and videos of children.

This included images it appeared Wood had taken himself.

All the children involved have been identified.

He was arrested and later charged with possession of indecent images of children, two counts of making indecent images of children, attempting to distribute an inducement images, voyeurism, and sexual activity with a child.

On July, 28 year-old Wood, of Goodway Gardens, London E14, pleaded guilty to all the charges and at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 23 October was jailed for five years and four months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Peacock, from the Colchester Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Brian Wood is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a very real risk to children.

“He even had the audacity to claim during interview to be a paedophile hunter himself and wanted to expose the people who exploited and abused young children.

“His offending was discovered by some excellent work conducted by the POLIT where his true motives were uncovered.

“This conviction is the result of some excellent work between some of our different teams and emphasises we will catch and bring those to justice who exploit young vulnerable children in the community”