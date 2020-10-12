A pervert from Hampshire has been sentenced after being caught and exposed by a paedophile hunting team

Thomas Williamson, 22 of Southampton appeared at Southampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to one charge of:

– An adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

The court was told that Williamson had contacted the online profile of someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Almost immediately, Williamson sent highly sexually explicit messages with a view of engaging the child into sexual activity.

The pervert also sent a number of ‘selfies’ that showed himself naked in a bid to ‘exchange’ images with the schoolgirl.

When the child refused to send any images back, the pervert relentlessly demanded naked pictures of the girl, and told her it would be ok, because other young girls had also sent him indecent images.

However, the girl did not exist and was instead a decoy from the paedophile hunting team Catching Online Predators who pose online as kids in a bid to catch sexual predators.

Due to Williamsons own admission of receiving naked photos of children, the team decided to confront him at his home in Southampton.

The team questioned Williamson on his internet activity, and he admitted his offending.

The police were called and Williamson was arrested and questioned.

Williamson avoided a prison sentence and was instead handed a two year community order

He was ordered to undertake all Rehabilitation Activity Requirements as directed by an authorised provider of Probation for 60 days as part of the Community Order.

A sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) was imposed for a period of 5 years and Williamson is required to register as a sex offender for a period of 5 years.