A pervert has avoided a prison sentence after he turned up to meet a 11 year old girl following sexual grooming

Nicholas Dunn, 50 of Addlestone appeared at Crown Court where he faced three charges including:

– Attempting to meet a child following online sexual grooming

– Sexual communication with a child

– Inciting a child into sexual activity

The court was told that Dunn had contacted the online profile of a 11 year old girl. He went on to send a number of sexually explicit messages with the clear intent of engaging the girl into sexual activity.

Dunn – who used the online app name of Nick – arranged to meet the girl at Bromley south train station on the 11th July, 2020

However, instead of meeting a young girl, Dunn was confronted by members of paedophile hunting team ‘Shadow Hunters’ who questioned him on his internet activity.

The police were called and the team handed in their evidence pack. Dunn was arrested.

The judge handed Dunn 18 Months custodial which was suspended for 24 months

Dunn was told that must register as a sex offender for ten years and a 10 Year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed

Other orders include:

– Rehabilitation requirement for 55 days

– Horizon Program for 43 days