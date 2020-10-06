A pervert has been jailed after threatening two schoolgirls if they didn’t have sex with him.

Nathan Jones was sentenced to three years and 11 months at Nottingham Crown Court for seven counts of sexual offences with two victims under the age of 16.

He has been given a sexual harm prevention order and has been placed on the sex offences register indefinitely.

Jones, 20 years old of Farm Croft Road in Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to:

– Four counts of sexual activity with a child,

– Two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

– One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The charges relate to a number of incidents between January and August in 2018 where he intentionally touched and engaged in sexual activity with the two teenage girls.

Jones threatened that if the victims spoke out he would post photos online humiliating them.