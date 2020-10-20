A pervert who sent a string of sexual messages to a schoolgirl including telling her that he wanted to rape her has appeared in court
A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries by the Met’s Flying Squad
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Officers from our Serious and Organised Crime Unit arrested a man in Birmingham this morning and seized in excess of £100,000 worth of class A drugs
. Officers from the newly named unit – formerly known as the Specialist Crime Department – attended two addresses in the city as part of an ongoing...
A further 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,971, NHS England say
Italy has announced a new raft of measures to tighten restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases. A mask-wearing PM Giuseppe Conte said the measures were...
Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield. ...
Police are looking for a man who punched a pensioner in the face for taking his mask off to speak to his elderly mother
The victim, in his late 60s, removed his face covering to talk to his mother, who is in her 90s and hard of hearing. As he did so the suspect came up behind...
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed following an attempt to destroy evidence by throwing his mobile phone into the River Medway
Leandro Da Silva disposed of the ‘burner’ style phone as he was being pursued in #Maidstone by officers from our County Line and Gang team. He had initially...
A further person has sadly died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, #Kingswinford earlier this week
Nathan Cartwright, aged 18, was one of five people in a yellow Skoda that crashed at around 8.50pm near to the junction of Standhills Road on Tuesday (13...
A career drugs trafficker once jailed over a plot to import more than 100kg of heroin to the UK has vanished
Khaliq Ur Rehman, 47, was jailed for 16 years in September 2011 over a conspiracy to import and supply more than 100kg of the Class A from Turkey to sell in...
#WANTED | Do you know the whereabouts of Mohammed Ahad?
The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted for a breach of a notification requirement as a registered sex offender. Ahad also has links to #Newtown...
Regional airline Flybe – which collapsed with the loss of thousands of jobs – is set to be revived after being bought out by one its former shareholders
The Exeter-based airline could start flying again early next year following the deal agreed with hedge fund firm Cyrus Capital. The airline that employed 2,000...
Firefighters from Tilehurst and Whitley Wood station test positive for COVID19
Six firefighters stationed at Tilehurst and Whitley Wood have tested positive for COVID-19 All six are all recovering at home in isolation. To protect their...
The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 16,982 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of...
Wiltshire Police’s newly formed Fortitude teams have already begun to make a difference
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
Holloway Road closed after motorcyclist was speeding and has hit and killed a pregnant woman
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington. Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm on Monday 19 October to...
Police want to question a man after an imitation gun was used to rob a male of his phone
The incident happened on a train between Dartford and Slade Green around 3:11pm on 29th September. The suspect got off the train at Slade Green. Please contact...
Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Colchester
A resident in Queen Elizabeth Way, near the junction with Mersea Road, found that there was a hole in their window sometime between 8pm and 10pm on Friday 16...
Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area
Have you seen John? Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area. He was carrying a Tesco plastic bag, shoulder bag and a black...
Police quickly located the victim after a firearm was discharged in Brighton
Police are continuing their search for two suspects in connection to a Brighton altercation. Just after 11.50am on Monday (19 October) police received a report...
Two arrested after altercation involving a knife in Lakeside Shopping Centre
Officers have arrested two people on suspicion of a being in possession of blade after an altercation in Lakeside Shopping Centre this evening. Police were...
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington
Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm on Monday 19 October to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian in Holloway...
A man has been sentenced to 33 weeks in prison after he was stopped carrying a Rambo knife in Acton
Jahcub Pierre-Registe, 18 of Elsham Road, W14 was sentenced today (Monday, 19 October) at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court. On Monday, 28 August officers from the...
Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men
Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men outside #Ealing Broadway shopping centre on Sunday afternoon. Fight was stopped by members of...
Officers are looking to speak to this man in connection to an assault that happened on a bus.
The incident happened whilst the bus was stationary on Ludlow Road, just before 10pm on Saturday 26 September. The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 43...
Man arrested following spate of motorcycle fires in St Leonards
Police are investigating the five separate incidents as arson. Each bike was destroyed, and the fires were extinguished by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service...
Tributes paid to motorcyclist tragically killed in A29 collision
Richard Adde was riding a black Aprilia motorcycle which collided with a silver Vauxhall Vectra. This caused him to hit a dark coloured Ford Transit which was...
