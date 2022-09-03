UKNIP

A police pursuit on the M20 has led to the arrests of three suspected fraudsters connected to the theft of thousands of pounds from a pensioner in West Malling

Sep 3, 2022 , ,

 

 

Kent Police has been assisting an investigation led by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), linked to allegations the men repeatedly targeted a woman, aged in her 70s, by posing as police officers. It is reported that on Friday 26 August 2022, the victim was initially tricked into handing over a large sum of money to a bogus officer who attended her home, after she had received phone calls from a man claiming there had been fraudulent activity linked to her bank account.

 

On Tuesday 30 August, a suspicious car was then seen close to the victim’s address and followed by officers. The BMW failed to stop despite the police car illuminating its blue lights. It was pursued onto the M20 and recorded driving dangerously and at excessive speeds to evade capture.

 

The car eventually came to a stop in Sidcup, Greater London having rammed another police vehicle and after the three occupants fled on foot they were located and arrested nearby. The men, aged in their 20s and from London, were taken into custody on suspicion of fraud, driving offences and with impersonating police. Detectives are continuing to investigate the full circumstances and all three are currently on bail pending further enquiries. They will be required to return to a police station on 28 September.

