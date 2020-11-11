A reveller who stabbed a stranger after a house party spilled out onto the street in Cambridge has been handed eight years behind bars

Jerfi Breen, 25, of Sackville Close, Cambridge, was hosting a party at his sister’s house on 27 September last year.

Officers were called to the street in the early hours of the following morning (28 September) after reports from a member of the public that a fight had broken out.

Just before 1.30am police attended and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest and cut to the arm and finger.

He described Breen as the man who stabbed him and shortly after this officers’ attention was drawn to Breen, who left the house on Sackville Close and was arrested. He was taken to hospital for minor facial injuries before being taken into custody.

The man suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the stab wound and had to spend several days recovering in hospital. He later confirmed to officers that Breen was the man he had been fighting with and that he remembered being hit on the head with a pole and what he thought was punched in the chest.

However, he soon realised he had been stabbed and was bleeding.

A cordon was placed on Sackville Close and crime scene investigators visited the scene, where they discovered a baton and metal pole near the house.

There were pools of blood on the ground which were swabbed and inside the house on Sackville Close, a knife was found in the kitchen bin. Forensics later revealed the knife was the weapon used in the attack and Breen’s DNA was found on the metal pole which was outside.

In police interview, Breen denied stabbing the man and instead claimed he was attacked with a pole by the victim and fell unconscious. He claimed he may have punched the man but didn’t remember much apart from being handcuffed at the scene.

However, Breen was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He initially denied the offence but changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (9 November).

Breen admitted the offence with a basis of plea that he was forced to defend himself initially as the brawl broke out. He was sentenced on the same day to a total of eight years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Graham Newton, who investigated, said: “This fantastic result comes as a relief to the victim and witnesses, who can now put this behind them.

“Luckily the victim has made a full recovery but the consequences of the stabbing could have been so much worse. It was nothing short of a brutal attack and this case highlights the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon.

“Knife crime is a priority for the force and we will continue to work tirelessly to take weapons off the streets.”

Breen’s sentencing comes just before a week-long operation to tackle knife crime next week.