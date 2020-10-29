A second man has been charged with the murder of Nathan Mitra who died after being stabbed in Hounslow

Mohammed Butt, 21 of Cheyne Avenue, Twickenham was charged with murder on Thursday, 29 October after arriving at Heathrow Airport following his extradition from Norway.

He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 October.

Previously, Khalid Abdi, 25 of Maitland Close, Hounslow was charged on Thursday, 20 August with murder. He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 21 August and has been remanded in custody to next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 November.

Abdi was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, 19 August after arriving on a flight from Norway.

An investigation was launched after 32-year-old Nathan was fatally stabbed at Clements Court, Hounslow on Thursday, 30 July.