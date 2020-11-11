A serious assault took place on Stoke Poges Lane in Slough a man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital for treatment

The incident took place yesterday (10/11) at about 6.05pm in Stoke Poges Lane.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found seriously injured after being assaulted by another man.

He sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition. No arrests have yet been made.

The offender is believed to be a white man, about 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build, light brown hair and a beard.

He was wearing a white top with white sleeves and blue trousers. A man matching this description was seen walking from the scene shortly after the victim was found.

Officers attended and a scene watch was put in place.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther, based at Slough police station, said: “This was clearly a violent incident and it has resulted in a man being seriously injured.

“I understand that there will be an amount of concern in the community about this offence, but I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full investigation and we are working to establish the exact circumstances and motives behind it. As such, I would ask people to avoid speculating on this incident.

“I am also aware that there has been footage relating to this incident shared on social media. I would ask people not to do that out of respect for the victim, and instead to contact the police if you have any footage which could be relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could be helpful to us, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200369754, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can make a report online.”