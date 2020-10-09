A positive case of Coronavirus in Year 10 at Edgebarrow School in Bracknell has seen a closure put in place for all students.

A spokesman for the school said that they not had time to track and contact those students who may have been in close contact. As a precaution and to limit the potential of close contacts attending school, They have be CLOSED to all Year 10 students . Work will be set online.

During the course of the day, They will track and contact those who need to isolate and will reopen to all other students on Monday.

If you are not contacted, please attend on Monday as usual.

Other year groups are not affected.

They have taken this decision with the Local Authority to keep the school community as safe as possible. I am sorry for any disruption this may cause said the headteacher Mr Matthews