A suspect has been charged with 15 theft offences after jewellery and phones were stolen around Kent,London and Essex

Officers from Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad investigated after the jewellery was reported stolen in Tenterden on Friday 30 October 2020.

Lucretia Stanescu, 29, was arrested on Monday 2 November and has since been charged with two counts relating to the theft of jewellery in the town.

Ms Stanescu, of Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, has also been charged with 12 other counts of theft, as well as one count of attempted theft.

Those charges relate to:

The theft of a phone in Upminster, east London on Wednesday 3 June.

The theft of a phone in Grays, Essex on Monday 21 September.

The theft of phones in Deal on Monday 5 October and Dover on Wednesday 7 October.

The theft of jewellery and two phones in Whitstable and Canterbury on Saturday 10 October and the attempted theft of a phone in Canterbury on the same day.

The theft of a phone in Maidstone on Wednesday 14 October.

The theft of jewellery in Warwickshire on Friday 16 October.

The theft of two phones in Rochester and Gillingham on Saturday 17 October.

The theft of a phone in Dover on Monday 19 October.

Ms Stanescu appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 7 December.

A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from the Dagenham area, who were also arrested as part of the investigation have been bailed until Tuesday 24 November.