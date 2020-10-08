A suspected county lines drug dealer has been charged after Kent Police carried out a warrant in Folkestone.

Officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team, supported by Folkestone’s Community Policing Team, carried out the warrant at a property in Bradstone Road on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 October 2020.

Quantities of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were seized along with a number of mobile phones and cash as part of the investigation.

Teniola Olanipekun has since been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The 27-year-old, of Bird in Bush Road, Peckham, south London, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 October 2020.