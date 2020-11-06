A suspected drink driver has appeared in court after a van failed to stop for police in Ashford

Officers were called to the town centre at around 9pm on Tuesday 3 November 2020 after reports of a possible drink driver in the area.

A van failed to stop for officers when requested to do before colliding with a police car in Christchurch Road. A man was arrested in nearby Victoria Road.

Daniel Hilden has since been charged with drink driving, dangerous driving, causing criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The 37-year-old, who is from the Stanhope Road area of Ashford, is also charged with driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Mr Hilden appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.