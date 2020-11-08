A suspected fraudster has been charged after pensioners from Sevenoaks were targeted for their bank cards

Between 22 October and 5 November 2020, five people aged in their 70s and 80s are reported to have received phone calls from people who said they were fraud investigators.

They were told their bank accounts had been compromised and three of them later gave their bank cards to a courier who visited their home addresses.

These were later allegedly used to complete unauthorised cash withdrawals and make fraudulent purchases.

On Wednesday 4 November, a vehicle was stopped by a police patrol on the A21 near Pratt’s Bottom, Greater London and the three occupants were arrested on suspicion of fraud. The officers also seized a mobile phone.

Mark Leacock of Starling Close, Croydon was charged on Friday 6 November with conspiracy to steal and possessing an article for use in fraud.

The 51-year-old was remanded in custody and will appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 4 December 2020.

A man aged 49 from Croydon and a 21-year-old woman from Beckenham, Greater London who were also arrested on suspicion of fraud were both bailed to return to police on 26 November.