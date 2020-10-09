 A suspected Tunbridge Wells drug dealer has been arrested after searches of a suspicious car and linked address led to the seizure of cocaine and cash. — UKNIP
At around 9.40pm on Thursday 8 October 2020, officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team stopped a Vauxhall Corsa following reports of suspicious activity. The vehicle was brought to a halt in London Road and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Quantities of cocaine were found concealed in an air vent and the driver was arrested.

 

A further search was then carried out at his home address in North Farm Road, where officers recovered more drugs as well as what appeared to be a drinks can with a hidden compartment. Aged 28, of Tunbridge Wells, the suspect is currently bailed, pending further enquiries.