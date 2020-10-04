A Swindon man has been charged with four counts of robbery

James Cherry, aged 27, of no fixed address, Swindon was arrested yesterday (02/10) and was charged with robbery following an incident where cash was taken from the till at the Pop In shop in Cavendish Square during the afternoon of Thursday 1 October.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Swindon Magistrates this morning (03/10) also charged with three other counts of robbery, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage.

The three other robbery charges relate to: an incident where tobacco was taken from the Post Office in Lawn on 21 September; an incident where tobacco was taken from the petrol station on Dorcan Way on on 21 September and an incident where perfume/aftershave was taken from Superdrug in Swindon on 29 September.

The theft charge relates to an incident where fragrances were stolen from a Lloyd’s Pharmacy in Swindon on 21 September.

The criminal damage charges relate to: an incident at Lloyd’s Pharmacy in Swindon on 21 September and an incident where a police vehicle was damaged on 2 October.

Following his appearance in court today he was remanded in custody