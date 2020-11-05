A teenage girl was attacked after getting off a bus in Southampton

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted on Pound Tree Road at the junction of Above Bar Street in Southampton on Monday 2 November.

The victim had just gotten off a bus at West Quay and walked along Bargate Street to Above Bar Street just after 8.30am.

She then turned onto Pound Tree Road and was passing JD Sports when she was assaulted by a man, causing injuries to her face.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything or have any information, please get in touch by calling 101 with the reference 44200424723.