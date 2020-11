The 15-year-old boy will appear in custody at Bromley Youth Court on Tuesday, 10 November charged with:

– two counts of GBH;

– one count of ABH;

– two counts of sexual assault;

– one count of assault by penetration;

– one count of robbery.

He was arrested on Sunday, 8 November in connection with two incidents where teenage girls had been assaulted in Croydon on Wednesday, 4 November and Friday, 6 November.