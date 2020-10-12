A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Worthing

At 5.20pm on Saturday (10 October) officers responded to reports of an 18-year-old man found with a number of stab wounds in Dominion Road, Broadwater.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment and he remains in a stable condition.

Officers swiftly arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident and a third was arrested later in the evening.

A 16-year-old boy from Worthing, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place and for using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence. He will appear at Worthing Youth Court on Monday (12 October).

An 18-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He was released on police bail until 8 November.

A second 18-year-old man from Worthing was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and possession with intent to supply a class A and class B drug. He has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has information to assist the police investigation to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Quebec.

Officers are also urging anyone with video footage to come forward and refrain from posting the videos on social media as it could jeopardise court proceedings.