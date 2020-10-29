A teenager murdered in Walthamstow has been named by detectives

Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, who was known to his family as Bubacar Jabbie, was attacked in Walthamstow last Friday.

An investigation led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) is in progress.

Officers were called at 9.20pm on Friday, 23 October to Westbury Road, E17 after a 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a stab injury.

He was treated by paramedics but despite their best efforts, Bubacar was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday, 27 October at Walthamstow Mortuary established cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

At this stage there have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Joanna Yorke said: “Our enquiries continue at pace following the senseless and violent death of another teenager on the streets of London.

“Since Friday, our team has been working to establish the full circumstances around the incident. At this time we are retaining an open mind around motive.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious or were in the area at the time, no matter how insignificant it might seem, it is imperative that you contact us, or make the call anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Local officers from the Met’s North East Basic Command Unit have stepped up patrols in the E17 area to provide reassurance and encourage members of the community to give information in confidence.

Detective Superintendent Paul Whiteman said: “The loss of yet another teenage life to knife related crime is a tragedy and the investigation team is working relentlessly to find answers for Bubacar’s family.

“The Met is committed to listening to communities and acting on their concerns. Violence suppression is our priority and I would encourage community members to make contact with local officers or Crimestoppers if they have information which could either assist this investigation or help save lives.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8357/23Oct.

We know that calling to give information on knife crime is difficult, but your call could help save lives. When you get in touch with Crimestoppers, you have the power to speak up and stop crime, 100% anonymously. Find out more about at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/hardcallssavelives