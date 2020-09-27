A second man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in #Warley.

A teenager was taken to hospital following a collision in Hartswood Road at around 2.30pm on 19 September.

Sadly, he died on 24 September.

A 27 year-old man from #BIllericay was arrested on Friday and has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required, and aggravated vehicle taking.

He appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court yesterday and next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 23 October.

Another man, a 28 year-old, was charged prior to the death of the teenager with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by driving while disqualified, failing to stop following a collision, and driving without insurance.

Officers are now working with the Crown Prosecution Service to see if those charges should be amended following the change in the circumstance of the investigation.