A three time convicted paedophile’s cell mate fell out of his bunk and died just days before the convicted sex offender was due before the judge, Swindon Crown Court heard.

Darren Brazier, 38, of Swindon, appeared before the court on Monday.

He had been expecting to enter pleas to allegations he had breached a sexual harm prevention order by messaging an under-18 between December 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, had sent a video of himself masturbating to a 14-year-old, incited the girl to perform a sex act upon herself and made an indecent pseudo-photograph of a child.

He has already admitted other breaches of the sexual harm prevention order and breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed by the crown court in April last year.

Brazier was spared a jail sentence last year after he admitted owning an obscene stash of a million indecent images and videos of girls as young as two years old being raped or tortured

He began building the collection within five months of walking free from court in 2010 for having 100,000 indecent images on his computer.

Appearing in court over video link from Winchester prison, Brazier told the judge he had private funding and wanted to be represented by new lawyers.

Nicholas Wragg, for the new firm Stone King, asked for the judge to adjourn the plea hearing so he could have a conference with his new client.

He said the death of Brazier’s cell mate a few days before the hearing had had a “disturbing effect” on the defendant.