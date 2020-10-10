A total of 19 people were arrested in dawn raids including addresses in Harlow

Seven people have been charged and will appear in court today to face drug-related offences following a series of raids across Essex, Hertfordshire, London and Suffolk.



A total of 19 people were arrested on Thursday 8 October in dawn raids including addresses in Harlow.



Today, Saturday 10 October, the following people appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court:



Christopher Golding, 38 of Hart Road, Harlow, was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug;

Stuart Thurgood, 38 of Morley Grove, Harlow was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug;

David Wilkinson, 36, of Primrose Hill, Haverhill, Suffolk was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug;

Lee Wilkinson, 38, of Parsonage, Leys, Harlow was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug;

Robert Aldred, 29, of Pittmans Field, Harlow was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug;

Lee Collett, 37 of Perry Spring, Harlow was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug and;

Agirdas Gustaits, 30, of Meadow Court, Harlow, was charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug.



All seven were remanded in custody ahead of their appearance today and the remaining 12 people have been released on bail pending further enquiries.