A touching tribute for taxi driver Norman Bullock

A man who died following a road traffic collision in Orsett earlier this month has been described as a “kind and loving man” who had a “wicked sense of humour”.

Sixty-five year-old taxi driver Norman Bullock from Grays died after a collision between his red Peugeot 308 and a black BMW X5 on the A128 Brentwood Road at around 4am on 5 October.

In a statement, Norman’s wife Moira said: “You were a kind a loving man, who worked hard all your life.”

“You had a wicked sense of humour and a ready smile which I miss so much”.

“You were the other half of me. Till we meet again. Love forever. Moira xxx”

She added: “I would like to express my thanks for all the lovely tributes, cards, and flowers”.

“All the offers of help at this sad time, and a special thank you to Thameside Taxis for their support, help and care, especially Kevin Stoker who has been a real diamond.”

A 21 year-old man – Edvinas Pupkis, of Devonshire Road, Ilford – has been charged with causing death by careless driving, aggravated vehicle taking death caused, failing to report a collision, failing to stop.

He is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 5 November.