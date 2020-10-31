A trio of drug dealers have been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for their part in a multi-million-pound drug operation

The three dealers were caught red handed buying large quantities of high purity cocaine from two Chaddesden brothers.

Ross Stroud, Bradley Fowles and Ben Rogerson would arrange to meet Kirk and Luke Guy (who have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and will be sentenced at a later date) in pub car parks, a gym or rural locations and hand over cash in exchange for the drugs.

The cocaine supplied by the Guy’s was sourced from Ivan Graham – who was responsible for importing vast quantities of drugs into the Midlands from a base at his home in Wakami Crescent, Chellaston.

When officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) raided the property in 2018 huge quantities of class A drugs were found, along with guns, ammunition and £350,000 in cash and Graham was jailed for 24 years for his leading role in the operation.

The Guy brothers (Kirk, 35, and Luke, 33) brought their cocaine from Graham and in turn the trio of dealers, who were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, 22 October, purchased large amounts to sell onto their own customer base.

Following a deal at the Rose and Crown Pub, Morley, officers attempted to pull over Stroud’s personalised registration Range Rover, but the 28-year-old led officers on an 80mph chase through Ilkeston and Kirk Hallam in an unsuccessful bid to escape. His attempt to flee landed him with charges of dangerous driving, which he also pleaded guilty to.

The trio were sentenced to: Stroud, 28, of Tulip Road, Awsworth – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was jailed for five years and disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years. Fowles, 32 of Featherstone Close, Gedling, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property and was jailed for five years and three months due to a previous conviction for drugs. Rogerson, 30, of Wildhay Brook, Hilton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was jailed for three years.

EMSOU Detective Chief Inspector Mick Cooper said: “Stroud, Fowles and Rogerson’s part in this vast drug operation was at the coalface of dealing – they sold their product into Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and we suspect they made significant income from their illegal activities.