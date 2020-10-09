A violent criminal, who forced his way into the home of an elderly woman, bound and gagged her and stole money and bank cards, has been removed from our streets and locked up for ten years

Dennis Passingham, 46, of no fixed abode has been jailed for ten years and will spend another five years on an extended licence after he pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court.

The court heard how the victim, a woman in her 60s, was at her home in Langdon Hills, Basildon at 9pm on Saturday 6 June this year when the incident happened.

Passingham knocked at the door, forced his way in and threw the terrified woman to the floor. He dragged her into the living room, before kneeling on her back and smothering her, causing her to lose consciousness.

Passingham then bound the woman’s hands with a dog lead, before stealing £20 and her bank card and threatening her until she handed over the pin.

The victim tried to flee and managed to run out of the house but Passingham dragged her back, pinned her to the floor and bound her wrists a second time before threatening to stab the victim and gagging her.

Passingham eventually left and used the victim’s card to withdraw £250 in cash.

He was arrested and charged with robbery and fraud and pleaded guilty to both offences.

Following the sentencing investigating officer Det Con Natalie Backhouse of Basildon CID said: “This ordeal was truly terrifying for the victim who was violently robbed by Passingham in her own home.

“Not only did he threaten her but he also bound and gagged her and dragged her back into the house when she tried to escape.

“It’s hard to imagine not only how frightened she must have been but she will also probably never truly feel the same about her own home given what happened there.

“The sentence truly reflects the severity and violence of this attack and Passingham is no longer on the streets of our county.”