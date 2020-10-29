A Westbury man has been jailed for almost 5 years after admitting to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

John Goble, aged 47, from Castle View, Westbury, who pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault by penetration at an earlier hearing last month, was yesterday (28/10) sentenced at Swindon Crown Court to 4 years and 8 months in prison.

The assault happened in May 2019 at his home.

He was also ordered to abide by a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Following the sentencing, Det Con Emma Cook said: “I am really pleased with this result as is the victim’s family.

“I want to thank the victim for her bravery in reporting it in the first place and then throughout the investigation. I hope this can now give her some closure.

“Please remember, we will always take any reports like this seriously and investigate thoroughly. If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, be it recent or historical, please come forward. You can report it to us or to one of our partner agencies. ”