A woman has been found guilty of deliberately misleading electors in Hackney during the 2018 local government elections

Following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, on Friday, 11 September Diana Danescu, 28 of The Drive, South Woodford, E16, has been found guilty of 16 offences contrary to Section 65 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1983, causing or permitting a false signature to be included on a nomination form.

The conviction follows an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Special Enquiry Team and involved 32 prosecution witnesses during a trial that lasted five weeks.

Danescu was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 200 hours community service, ordered to pay £2,000 contribution to court costs and a statutory court surcharge.

The court heard Danescu misled electors in the London Borough of Hackney when canvassing for nominations by providing false information as to the political party she was canvassing for.

Danescu was employed by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), as Borough Campaign Manager. Acting in a rogue capacity, she undertook the role of election agent for 29 Conservative Party candidates in the South Hackney Constituency during the lead up to London local government elections in May 2018.

Danescu submitted a number of candidate nomination forms to the Returning Officer for Hackney which contained the names and signatures of electors who had not truly assented to the candidates being nominated to stand. In gathering the nominations, Danescu informed the local electors that she was affiliated to other organisations such as the Labour Party, Green Party and Hackney Council.

DC Jim Morrison of the MPS Special Enquiry Team said:

“Diana Danescu deliberately misled the electors of Hackney in the run up to the local government elections in May 2018. In addition, she submitted names of electors who had not signed the nomination papers. The Metropolitan Police is committed to maintaining the integrity of the democratic process. I would like to thank people living and working in Hackney who came forward and provided evidence at the trial.”