A woman has died and and 3 others injured after car overturns on roundabout in sleepy Buckinghamshire village

A woman has tragically died in a road traffic collision in Chalfont St Peter.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.30am on Saturday (10/10) when a blue Volkswagen Golf, being driven south on the A413 Amersham Road, lost control at the roundabout junction with Kingsway.

The car mounted the roundabout and then rolled onto its roof.

One of the five occupants in the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Slough, sadly died at the scene of her injuries.

Three other occupants were taken to hospital with another person suffering minor injuries not requiring hospital treatment.

One of the injured people remains in St Mary’s Hospital in London with serious injuries, while the other two have since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Simon Nelson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are investigating this tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman.

“I am urging anybody who witnessed the collision, or who believes that they saw the VW Golf prior to the incident, to please make contact with police.

“I would also ask any drivers with dash-cams to please review their footage in case it has captured anything relevant.

“You can call us on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200319014, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The next of kin of the woman who has died have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time, although as yet, formal identification has not taken place.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time.”