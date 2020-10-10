Police are looking to speak with this man in relation to an indecent exposure in Portsmouth, which happened at around 2pm on 20 September.

A woman reported seeing a man inappropriately touching himself whilst sat on a bench on Commercial Road.

He was described as being mixed-race, aged between 35 and 40-years-old, 5ft 4ins, and bald. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, light denim jeans, and white trainers.

Police are linking this incident to a public order in Poundland on Commercial Road, at 4.20pm on 20 September.

A man was reported to have approached a 14-year-old girl in the store and made inappropriate comments.

Both men are described the same.