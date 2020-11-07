Kent Police was called to Water Lane in Smarden, shortly before 8am on Monday 26 October 2020, where Kent Fire and Rescue Service had extinguished a fire at the entrance to a property.

A woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and extensive damage was caused to the property.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between 5am and 7am.

A 21-year-old man from Hastings was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/192149/20. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.