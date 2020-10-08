A woman who assaulted two police officers in her home has been sentenced to 18 months in prison

On 5 January 2020, two Wiltshire officers attended Shannon Graham’s Chippenham address to speak to her about her involvement in the theft of a vehicle from her friend’s address in the town that evening. The car was found outside her address when police arrived.

While at the address both officers were attacked by Graham who twice slammed a door on the female officer and then kicked her when she fell to the ground. She also scratched and bit the male officer as she was being arrested and led to a waiting police van.

After being released on bail with conditions not to contact her male friend, Graham ignored the order and went straight to his home address and assaulted him.

Today (08/10) at Swindon Crown Court, Shannon Graham, aged 33, of Church Walk, Melksham was found guilty of three charges of assaulting the two police officers, one charge of assaulting the male victim and one charge of stealing his vehicle. She was jailed for 18 months.

Following today’s sentencing, Local Crime Investigator Lou Goddard, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome this result today. Shannon Graham not only attacked and wounded two of our officers on the night she stole her friend’s car – two officers who were just doing their job investigating the theft – but she also then blatantly broke her bail conditions and visited her friend’s address and assaulted him too.



“A custodial sentence is the right punishment for this inexcusable behaviour, and I hope it gives some comfort to her victim as well as sending a message that assaulting police officers while they are just trying to do their job is unacceptable.”

Wiltshire and Swindon’s Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson said: “I am pleased to hear that this person has received a custodial sentence.

“As I have said time and time before, anyone who attacks our officers, staff or volunteers while on duty deserves punishment and a jail term is right in this case.

“It is completely unacceptable for any emergency service worker to be assaulted for simply doing their job – which is about protecting our communities and keeping people safe.

“I have heard first-hand the impact that assaults on officers can have – not just the physical scars but mental and emotional ones as well. No-one deserves that.

“I hope the member of the public as well as our officers can now take some solace in today’s result.”