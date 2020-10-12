A woman who was jailed after she murdered her baby son is on Facebook and has gone on to have more children
Police stopped his vehicle on the A249 and searched the car under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found bags
Officers on a routine patrol in Sittingbourne have arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences. The 21-year-old man from Sittingbourne was arrested on...
Thirty two Covidiots from the University of Essex have been fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations this weekend
Essex Police has been working closely with staff at the Colchester campus of the University to support them in engaging with students to make sure they...
A13 closed following serious collision at Thurrock/M25 junction
Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the west-bound track of the A13 at Thurrock just before the M25 junction...
The launch of the new unit, called Fortitude, will be marked with an intensive week of activity.
Today (Monday October 12) marks the launch of a newly created unit tasked with proactively targeting the most serious offenders in our communities. The...
A fraudster who cost Transport for London (TfL) in the region of one million pounds in lost revenue has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison
Shaquille Moore, 27, of Trenholme Road, London, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Friday 28 August where he pleaded guilty to fraud by false...
The operation will ensure senior investigators review all crimes against NHS workers and will use the experience of specialised and dedicated police investigators
Experts from the NHS, Metropolitan Police Service, and Crown Prosecution Service are working together to improve the prosecution rates of criminal...
Officers will now have to examine tens of thousands of child abuse and exploitation images on phones, tablets, and laptops as part of their investigations
Met Police officers arrest more than 30 suspected online child abusers and protect 100 children during recent week of action. During the operation, officers...
The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was caused by an unattended candle or incense stick igniting textiles
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on St Brides Close in Erith. The first floor and staircase between the ground and...
A man was attacked with a bottle in the broad daylight attack in Harlesden
A man has been attacked with a bottle in broad daylight on #Harlesden High Street, NW10. Met Police say they were called at 4:15pm to a male assaulted. Two men...
Three year old boy was involved in a collision with a car in #Hayes
A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car in #Hayes at 7:00pm. The Met Police say the driver...
Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Bedford
Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Bedford last night (Saturday). At around 9pm officers found a man on...
Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, and a woman in her 30s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Can you help Police find #missing 76-year-old Sheila Osungbesan
Can you help us find #missing 76-year-old Sheila Osungbesan who was last seen at about 8pm in the Southwark Area. She is 5ft 3ins tall and is thought to be...
A factory supervisor died after being stabbed more than 100 times by two youths wielding a samurai sword, a court has heard
Robert Wilson, 53, was attacked after he asked the pair to leave the car park of a factory in Huddersfield on 16 January, Leeds Crown Court was told. Kiyran...
This is due to a serious road traffic collision involving several vehicles
The M1 is currently blocked northbound near Luton in Bedfordshire between Junction 11 and Junction 11a. This is due to a serious road traffic collision...
Rachel Smith was subject to a sexual harm prevention order imposed in 2018 as part of her punishment for having child abuse images
A woman banned from communicating with children after being caught with indecent images of kids had forbidden Instagram chats with a 14-year-old girl. Rachel...
A man who was jailed after he murdered his baby son is on Facebook under a fake name and has gone on to have more children
A man who was jailed after he murdered his baby son is on Facebook under a fake name and has gone on to have more children. In 2013, Adam Kightley, alongside...
The blaze is being brought under control. A number of resources have been sent to the incident
Fire crews from Bedford, Kempston and Ampthill are currently attending a derelict building fire at the old brickworks, Broadmead Road, Stewartby. The...
Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing 17 year old Abbie Littlefair
Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing 17 year old Abbie Littlefair Abbie was last seen in Northampton at 1am...
Firearms officers were deployed to the immediate area and the road was temporarily closed off
Police have responded to a report of a man seen going into a house in Irving Walk, Crawley, with a firearm this evening Sunday (11 October). Firearms officers...
Record numbers of migrants are continuing to make the crossing
A plan to use nets to stop dinghies carrying migrants across the English Channel is being considered by the government, it has been reported. Dan...
Cumbria Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene
A man has died after a light aircraft crash north of Troutbeck this afternoon. Cumbria Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other...
Police and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently at an incident in Newport Pagnell
Police and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently at an incident in Newport Pagnell. The force was called to Chartwell Road at 1.45pm...
A man has been seriously injured at a hotel in Buenos Ayres in Margate
A man’s been taken to hospital after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Buenos Ayres in Margate around 3:20pm on Sunday Police are reportedly...
