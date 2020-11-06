Officers investigating a serious collision in Southampton today (November 6) are appealing for help identifying a pedestrian who has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called just after 7.30am today to a report of a collision involving a Ford Focus and pedestrian in Bassett Green Road.

The road has been closed while emergency services attend.

The pedestrian, a women believed to be around 80 years old, has been taken to hospital, having suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are making enquiries to identify her and make contact with her next of kin, and are appealing for assistance with this.

The woman is white and was wearing a three quarter length camel-style overcoat, with large black buttons on the front and black trim around the collar.

She also had on a long grey scarf, with tassels, and what are believed to have been loose fit blue cotton trousers.